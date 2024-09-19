Attitudes оf Students – Future Teachers, for the Application of Generative Artificial Intelligence
Assoc. Prof. Nikolay Tsankov, DSc.
Trakia University – Stara Zagora, Bulgaria
Dr. Ivo Damyanov, Assist. Prof.
South-West University – Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-1-att
Abstract. The widening scope of the application of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) is undoubtedly leading to a transformation of education in different areas of activity – one of which is unquestionably the preparation and qualification of teachers…
Educational Needs of the Judicial Administration in the Context of Digitalization
Dr. Diana Dimitrova,
Dr. Darina Dimitrova, Assoc. Prof.,
Dr. Velina Koleva
University of Economics – Varna
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-2-edu
Abstract. The administration of the judiciary is an integral part of the structure of the state administration, but human resource management specifically in the judicial administration is still an understudied area…
Higher Education and Recognition as an Individual Value: Theoretical Challenges and Empirical Manifestations
Asen V. Dimitrov
Dr. Petya Ilieva-Trichkova, Assoc. Prof.
Institute of Philosophy and Sociology
Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-3-hig
Abstract. The aim of this article is twofold: 1) to outline some theoretical considerations based on Axel Honneth’s theory of recognition, which are helpful for understanding the relationship between higher education and recognition as an individual need and value, and 2) to demonstrate some empirical manifestations of this relationship linked to its interaction with key socioeconomic and demographic characteristics…
Managerial Aspects of Cooperation among Higher Education Institutions and Their Stakeholders
Prof. Olha Prokopenko, DSc.
Sumy State Makarenko Pedagogical University (Ukraine),
Estonian Entrepreneurship University of Applied Sciences (Estonia)
Dr. Svitlana Perova, Assoc. Prof.
State Institution “Luhansk Taras Shevchenko National University” (Ukraine)
Prof. Tokhir Rakhimov, DSc.
National University of Uzbekistan (Uzbekistan)
Mykola Kunytskyi, Assoc. Prof.
Cherkasy State Technological University (Ukraine)
Dr. Iryna Leshchenko, Assoc. Prof.
Bohdan Khmelnytsky Cherkasy National University (Ukraine)
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-4-man
Abstract. The article is devoted to the rethinking of modern approaches to the organization of management, which is aimed at a comprehensive solution to the multitude of problems facing higher education…
Student’s Attendance and Professor Imposed Requirements as Determinants of Academic Achievements
Prof. Christian Tanushev
University of National and World Economy
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-5-stu
Abstract. Lecture attendance is an endogenous factor that depends on student’s motivation and attitude toward the learning process…
Политика за интеграция и ресоциализация на студенти със специални образователни потребности в Русенския университет „Ангел Кънчев“
Гл. ас. д-р Ана Попова
Русенски университет „Ангел Кънчев“
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-6-pol
Резюме. Настоящата разработка идентифицира проблемни зони в работата със студенти със специални образователни потребности (СОП) в системата на висшето образование, интерпретира успешни национални и международни академични практики за работа с тях и обосновава необходимостта от изграждане на Център за работа и интеграция на студенти със СОП в Русенския университет „Ангел Кънчев“…
Application of Educational Strategies in Studying the Dynamics of State Power Structures: Implementation of Formal and Informal Mechanisms of Influence
Prof. Stoyan Denchev, DSc.
Dr. Miriyana Pavlova, Assist. Prof.
Dr. Steliana Yordanova, Assist. Prof.
University of Library Studies and Information Technologies
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-7-app
Abstract. The specific force characteristics of state power structures play a major role when shaping the political and economic dynamics. They influence the processes of decision-making and they definitively define the distribution of public resources in each and every country or a group of formally united states…
Диагностика на формираната професионална компетентност на бъдещи инженери по енергетика
Гл. ас. д-р Надя Илиева
Технически университет – София
Доц. д-р Елена Бояджиева
Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“
Ивалина Маринова
Институт за държавата и правото – БАН
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-8-dia
Резюме. Постигането на решения относно климатичните промени, енергията и ресурсите е обвързано с очакванията за адекватна подготовка на специалистите по енергетика…
Интегрираните педагогически специалности и подготовката на учители – концепции и изследвания
Доц. д-р Магдалена Стоянова
Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-9-int
Резюме. Съществуват различни парадигми за същността на професията на учителя в различните образователни степени и етапи…