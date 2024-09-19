Attitudes оf Students – Future Teachers, for the Application of Generative Artificial Intelligence

Assoc. Prof. Nikolay Tsankov, DSc.

Trakia University – Stara Zagora, Bulgaria

Dr. Ivo Damyanov, Assist. Prof.

South-West University – Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-1-att

Abstract. The widening scope of the application of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) is undoubtedly leading to a transformation of education in different areas of activity – one of which is unquestionably the preparation and qualification of teachers…

виж повече

Educational Needs of the Judicial Administration in the Context of Digitalization

Dr. Diana Dimitrova,

Dr. Darina Dimitrova, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Velina Koleva

University of Economics – Varna

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-2-edu

Abstract. The administration of the judiciary is an integral part of the structure of the state administration, but human resource management specifically in the judicial administration is still an understudied area…

виж повече

Higher Education and Recognition as an Individual Value: Theoretical Challenges and Empirical Manifestations

Asen V. Dimitrov

Dr. Petya Ilieva-Trichkova, Assoc. Prof.

Institute of Philosophy and Sociology

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-3-hig

Abstract. The aim of this article is twofold: 1) to outline some theoretical considerations based on Axel Honneth’s theory of recognition, which are helpful for understanding the relationship between higher education and recognition as an individual need and value, and 2) to demonstrate some empirical manifestations of this relationship linked to its interaction with key socioeconomic and demographic characteristics…

виж повече

Managerial Aspects of Cooperation among Higher Education Institutions and Their Stakeholders

Prof. Olha Prokopenko, DSc.

Sumy State Makarenko Pedagogical University (Ukraine),

Estonian Entrepreneurship University of Applied Sciences (Estonia)

Dr. Svitlana Perova, Assoc. Prof.

State Institution “Luhansk Taras Shevchenko National University” (Ukraine)

Prof. Tokhir Rakhimov, DSc.

National University of Uzbekistan (Uzbekistan)

Mykola Kunytskyi, Assoc. Prof.

Cherkasy State Technological University (Ukraine)

Dr. Iryna Leshchenko, Assoc. Prof.

Bohdan Khmelnytsky Cherkasy National University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-4-man

Abstract. The article is devoted to the rethinking of modern approaches to the organization of management, which is aimed at a comprehensive solution to the multitude of problems facing higher education…

виж повече

Student’s Attendance and Professor Imposed Requirements as Determinants of Academic Achievements

Prof. Christian Tanushev

University of National and World Economy

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-5-stu

Abstract. Lecture attendance is an endogenous factor that depends on student’s motivation and attitude toward the learning process…

виж повече

Политика за интеграция и ресоциализация на студенти със специални образователни потребности в Русенския университет „Ангел Кънчев“

Гл. ас. д-р Ана Попова

Русенски университет „Ангел Кънчев“

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-6-pol

Резюме. Настоящата разработка идентифицира проблемни зони в работата със студенти със специални образователни потребности (СОП) в системата на висшето образование, интерпретира успешни национални и международни академични практики за работа с тях и обосновава необходимостта от изграждане на Център за работа и интеграция на студенти със СОП в Русенския университет „Ангел Кънчев“…

виж повече

Application of Educational Strategies in Studying the Dynamics of State Power Structures: Implementation of Formal and Informal Mechanisms of Influence

Prof. Stoyan Denchev, DSc.

Dr. Miriyana Pavlova, Assist. Prof.

Dr. Steliana Yordanova, Assist. Prof.

University of Library Studies and Information Technologies

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-7-app

Abstract. The specific force characteristics of state power structures play a major role when shaping the political and economic dynamics. They influence the processes of decision-making and they definitively define the distribution of public resources in each and every country or a group of formally united states…

виж повече

Диагностика на формираната професионална компетентност на бъдещи инженери по енергетика

Гл. ас. д-р Надя Илиева

Технически университет – София

Доц. д-р Елена Бояджиева

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

Ивалина Маринова

Институт за държавата и правото – БАН

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-8-dia

Резюме. Постигането на решения относно климатичните промени, енергията и ресурсите е обвързано с очакванията за адекватна подготовка на специалистите по енергетика…

виж повече

Интегрираните педагогически специалности и подготовката на учители – концепции и изследвания

Доц. д-р Магдалена Стоянова

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-9-int

Резюме. Съществуват различни парадигми за същността на професията на учителя в различните образователни степени и етапи…

виж повече