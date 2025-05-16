Digital Technologies and Artificial Intelligence in The Multimodal Design of Sign Language Education
Diyana Georgieva
Nikolay Tsankov
Trakia University
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-2-1-dig
Abstract. In recent decades, technological advances have inspired tangible changes in the development of applications and algorithms in response to the communicative needs of D/deaf people, the removal of social and communicative barriers with hearing people, and the blurring of linguistic boundaries between the two populations. The ubiquitous presence of multi-modal forms of cognitive, communicative, and information input in the digital space render these types of resources crucial to education. The article focuses on the meta-analysis of a large pool of publications to the effect of proposing a systematic, empirically based operationalization of sign language, its teaching, and its study by D/deaf and hearing children, pupils, and students in a multimodal educational environment, designed and shaped through the implementation of digital infrastructure, of which digital technologies and artificial intelligence are an integral part. The collected and systematically analyzed data reveal the attributes of a wide range of innovations for operating with the unique code of natural human language, which is realized through the precise combination of visual, kinetic, and spatial modalities.
Keywords: multimodality; sign language; digital infrastructure; digital technologies; artificial intelligence
Model of Professionally Directed Training of Future Engineer-Teachers
Ivan Beloev,
Valentina Vasileva
University of Ruse „Angel Kanchev“
Іnna Savytska
Oksana Bulgakova
National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine
Lesia Zbaravska,
Olha Chaikovska
Higher Education Institution “Podillia State University”
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-2-2-mod
Abstract. The article provides scientific substantiation and development of a professionally oriented physics training model for future engineering teachers using professionally oriented training. The relevance of the problem, its insufficient theoretical and practical development, as well as the need to resolve the identified contradictions determined the purpose of this article: to substantiate and develop a model of professionally oriented physics training for future engineering teachers. It was determined that physics training should be considered as a process reflecting the interaction of a teacher and applicants for higher education with the involvement of the latter in physics activities that are close to professional ones. It is aimed at developing a professional orientation of an individual, a harmonious combination of theoretical and practical training using the method of interdisciplinary relationships between physics and professionally oriented disciplines by the types and functions of an engineer teacher’s activity. Based on the model of professionally oriented training, a methodology for teaching physics to future engineer teachers was theoretically substantiated and developed, contributing to the formation of knowledge and skills in physics and the ability to apply them in the professional activities of an engineer teacher. The results of the experiment showed that teaching students using the developed methodology helps to increase the level of fundamental and professionally oriented knowledge in physics by 10– 15%; the use of fundamental knowledge in physics to solve problems related to future professional activity when studying disciplines of professional and practical training increased by 25%.
Keywords: professional orientation; competence; physics; teaching methods.
Role And Place of Monitoring and Control in Project Management in Organizations
Daniela Yordanova
St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-2-4-rol
Abstract. Project management is a large-scale process comprising many smaller ones that must be coordinated and harmonized in the most efficient way possible. Because of this nature, there is a need for constant monitoring of the main aspects, which monitors for deviations, so that the work is fruitful and, accordingly, the results are optimal and achieve the set goals.
The article aims to highlight the role and place of monitoring and control for successful project management. This post reviews the nature of project monitoring and control. The indicators are indicated as a necessary requirement in the monitoring process, the types of monitoring. This provides a basis for subsequent control. It examines the control and results in project activity that are achieved in combination with monitoring in the overall process. To achieve this, practical research has also been explored in addition to reviewing existing theoretical perspectives. The method of research through literature review and discussion is used.
Keywords: monitoring; control; project management
Референции към системата на професионално образование и обучение в сектор туризъм
Минчо Полименов
Бургарски държавен университет „Проф. д-р Асен Златаров“
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-2-3-ref
Резюме. Препоръките към професионалното образование и чуждоезиковото обучение в туризма се приемат от всички специалисти, като осмислена иновация, която ще доведе до по-добри качествени резултати. В повечето от образователните програми и концепции, свързани с проблемите в българския туризъм, се залагат само анализи и обобщения. Образователната система търси начин как и по какъв път да постигне ефекта чрез образователните процеси и на какви стратегически ходове, които да имат прогресивно развитие, да заложи. Все повече се налагат тенденциите, свързани с подобряване на качеството на обучението по туризъм и културата на обслужване, като част от иновациите в образователния процес. Акцентът за туристическия мениджмънт според Питър Дракър е: „Новаторство и предприемачество – практика и принципи“ (Drucker 2004). Образователните програми и начинът на преподаване на материала е условие за успех, който има отношение към непрекъснато иновиране, импровизиране на водещи знания и умения. Безконечна и циклична трябва да е връзката с практиката, а менторите (наставниците) да са в основата на практическата реализация. Само така иновациите в образованието ще засвидетелстват вниманието на човешкия ресурс и ще го стимулират да израства. Кредитите по професионалните дисциплините във висшето образование между висшите училища по туризъм трябва да са стандартизирани да се признават и да имат възможност за надграждане в практическото обучение.
Ключови думи: референции; образование; обучение, туризъм; иновиране; компетентност и качество
Quality of Higher Education in Bulgaria: Communication and Computer Technology Training
Rositsa Doneva,
Silvia Gaftandzhieva
University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarskii” – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-2-5-qua
Abstract. In the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), quality assurance is seen as a process involving HEIs and registered agencies based on internal and external quality assurance systems. This paper presents a general analysis of the quality of teaching and research activities in Communication and Computer Technology (CCT) in HEIs under ESG standards and guidelines – Part I. It discusses the compliance of training in CCT with the requirements of ENQA standards and guidelines by a total of 17 HEIs in Bulgaria. According to the ESG standards, it summarized the outlined strengths of CCT training and pointed out characteristic weaknesses of this HE segment.
Keywords: communication and computer technology; programme accreditation; evaluation; higher education institutions; strengths; weaknesses
Влияние на образованието и човешкия капитал върху формалната и неформалната икономика
Стефан Петранов,
Стела Ралева,
Димитър Златинов
Сoфийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-2-6-inf
Резюме. Статията разглежда мястото на образователната система в протичащите процеси във формалната и неформалната икономика на примера на България. Ключово е разбирането, че натрупаният в степените на образованието човешки капитал е важен фактор за икономическото развитие, който оказва разностранни ефекти върху технологичното равнище и производителността на труда. Редица авторитетни изследвания показват, че между образованието и размера на неформалната (сивата) икономика има обратна зависимост и по-високите нива на образование обикновено се асоциират с по-ниско участие в неформални дейности. Така образователната структура и нейните характеристики се очертават от съществено значение за постигането на догонващ икономически растеж и устойчиво сближаване на българската икономика с останалите държави членки на ЕС, както и за ограничаване на сивия сектор. Предизвикателствата пред тяхното постигане се коментират в контекста на конкретни препоръки към образователната политика в страната с акцент върху съдържанието на образователните програми и стратегическите насоки за дейността на учебните заведения.
Ключови думи: образование; човешки капитал; формална икономика; неформална икономика; икономическо сближаване
Несигурност за бъдещето, финансова грамотност и лични финанси
Милен Велушев
Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-2-7-fin
Резюме. Дефиницията на Европейския съюз и ОИСР (EU/OECD 2022) за финансова грамотност гласи, че тя представлява комбинация от финансова осведоменост, знание, умение, отношение и поведение, необходими за вземане на разумни финансови решения, насочени към постигане на индивидуално финансово благополучие. Въпросът за финансовата грамотност става все по-съществен в съвременния свят, когато управлението на личните финанси играе ключова роля в постигането на финансова стабилност и благосъстояние. Финансово грамотните хора са в състояние да разбират финансовите системи, да вземат информирани решения по отношение на своите финанси и да управляват ефективно притежаваните от тях ресурси. Успешното прилагане на тези компетентности е ключова предпоставка за усещането за добър живот. Едновременно с това обаче става все по-ясно, че за да бъдат култивирани такива компетентности, е необходима нарочна подготовка, която започва още от ранна възраст. Затова в капиталистическите общества систематично трябва да се възпитават качества, свързани с вземане на ефективни решения по отношение на натрупването и съхранението на личното богатство и планирането на финансовата страна на живота. Това изисква, на първо място, да се възприеме правилно идеята за личното богатство и на второ – да се преодолее проблемът със стреса от несигурността за бъдещето. Тази статия се опитва да внесе яснота по отношение на тези две предпоставки, чието наличие ще позволи на финансовото грамотните индивиди ефективно да използват инструментите на личните финанси, така че да постигнат усещането за добре изживян живот.
Ключови думи: финансова грамотност; лични финанси; богатство; финансов план
Determinants Affecting Academic Staff Satisfaction with Online Learning in Higher Medical Education
Miglena Tarnovska, Rumyana Stoyanova,
Angelina Kirkova-Bogdanova, Rositsa Dimova
Medical University – Plovdiv
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-2-8-det
Abstract. This study aimed to identify factors affecting academic staff satisfaction with online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. An online survey was conducted among 249 faculty members from two medical universities in Bulgaria. The EFA identified four groups of factors that influence academic staff satisfaction with e-learning: student-related positives, student-related negatives, teacher-related negatives, and teacher-related prior experience and expectations. The results outline some barriers in teaching, such as disruption of the balance between personal and professional life and the work and rest rhythm, weakening of the relationship between teachers and students, difficulties in learning practical skills, and technical and organizational problems.
Keywords: e-learning; faculty satisfaction; students; medical education