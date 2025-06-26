Algorithm for Optimizing the Process оf Selecting a Topic for a Scientific Publication with the Assistance of ChatGPT

Aldeniz Rashidov

Technical University of Gabrovo

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-3-1-alg

Abstract. This study presents the development of an algorithm designed to optimize the process of selecting a topic for a scientific publication with the assistance of ChatGPT. The algorithm integrates the analytical capacity of artificial intelligence with the expertise of researchers, providing a structured, adaptive and personalized approach to topic selection. The methodological approach includes key steps such as defining criteria, generating and refining topics, and applying SWOT analysis for comprehensive evaluation. The proposed algorithm is designed to support researchers and scientists through a structured approach to select topics that are aligned with their expertise, reflect current scientific trends and have high innovation potential. The study highlights the applicability of the algorithm in different scientific fields, focusing on its effectiveness, support for collaboration and its strategic relevance. Furthermore, the development highlights the importance of continuously implementing innovative approaches in academia to stimulate the achievement of meaningful scientific results and ensure high quality of future research.

Keywords: algorithm; ChatGPT; scientific publication; topic selection; publication title; AI integration

Forming Entrepreneurial Culture through Education

Milena Filipova,

Adriana Atanasova

Southwest University – Blagoevgrad

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-3-2-for

Abstract. A primary characteristic of the modern economy is the ongoing expansion of the role of entrepreneurship. It is a factor in the development of the market economy, a machine of economic processes and one of the main reasons for the growth of the economy in the conditions of constantly increasing competition and globalisation. In the Bulgarian educational system, entrepreneurship education primarily focuses on entrepreneurship itself as an activity, without considering the influence of cultural and socio-value elements on entrepreneurial intentions. The main goal of this article is to explore the relationship between education and entrepreneurial culture. Based on the analysis of the many research hypotheses on the role, significance, influence of entrepreneurial culture, its relationship with education, a model for the interaction between education and entrepreneurial culture has been developed. The research methods used in the development are content analysis, analysis and synthesis method, and an intuitive and systematic approach.

Keywords: entrepreneurial culture; entrepreneur; entrepreneurship education; entrepreneurship

Paradigms for Soft Skills Enhancement in Military Healthcare

Anna Karadencheva

Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-3-3-par

Abstract. Military physicians, whether in active combat zones, military hospitals, or field clinics, require a unique combination of technical and medical knowledge, as well as strong interpersonal skills, to respond to the diverse health concerns of military personnel, civilian patients, veterans, and their families. These interpersonal and cognitive skills, known as soft skills, enable military physicians to cope with complex and often high-pressure environments. This paper identifies the most in-demand soft skills in military healthcare by highlighting the existing skills gap in the field. The study presents the results of 74 individual, semi-standardized interviews with an additional questionnaire conducted with physicians from the Military Medical Academy – Sofia and its regional military hospitals in Varna, Sliven, Pleven, and Plovdiv. The results indicate that social competence and the specific soft skills shaping it arise as the most desired demand in military healthcare. Based on that, we propose a set of approaches that could enhance the requested soft skills during the education of the cadets in the specialty “Medical Support of the Armed Forces”. In general, the proposed measures can improve the training process, ensuring the development of a full-fledged workforce for the Military Medical Academy.

Keywords: soft skills; military healthcare; social competence; military physicians; education

Предприемачество и иновации в публичния сектор: правна рамка и перспективи за публичните предприятия в България

Рая Каназирева

Сoфийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-3-4-ent

Резюме. Разглеждаме нововъзникващата област на предприемачеството в публичния сектор. Представени са резултати от проведено от автора качествено изследване на предприемачество и иновации в публичните предприятия (ПП) в България. Анализирана е ролята на нормативно-правната рамка. Изведени са основните перспективи за развитие на ПП по отношение на въвеждане на иновации. Идентифицирана е необходимост да се определи политиката на държавата за финансиране на иновации и да се обезпечи трансферcът на иновации измежду ПП. Перспективите за развитие на ПП са свързани със създаване на нарочни фондове за иновации към ПП чрез заделяне на част от печалбата им, която иначе се изземва като 100% дивидент. Необходимо е експертно управление на ПП и спазване на мандатността на управлението според Закона за публичните предприятия. Изведени са насоки за бъдещи изследвания.

Ключови думи: публичен сектор; предприемачество; иновации; публични предприятия; законодателство; България

Образователно включване на студенти с бежански статут в българското висше образование – възможности и перспективи

Сийка Чавдарова-Костова

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-3-5-edu

Резюме. В статията са представени резултати от осъществено проучване сред български висши училища относно практиките им, свързани с обучението на студенти с международна и временна закрила. Разглеждат се различни варианти за осигуряване на обучение по български език за такива студенти, като са представени практики на висши училища в организирането на курсове по български език като чужд. Предложени са възможности за интегриране на усилията на висшите училища в тази насока с натрупан опит от неправителствени организации в обучението по български език на бежанци и лица с временна закрила като Българския Червен кръст и „Каритас България“. Разгледани са и други възможности за по-улеснена адаптация в университетска среда – общежитие, столово хранене, стипендии и др. Дискусионен се оказва въпросът дали и доколко е необходимо да се адаптират методите и учебното съдържание съобразно специфичните езикови (понякога и културни) потребности, от които зависи и степента на разбиране на учебното съдържание.

Ключови думи: висше образование; бежанци; образователно включване

Time Perspective in Counseling Parents of Children with Developmental Disorders

Radina Stoyanova

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-3-6-per

Abstract. The study aims to explore the role of time perspective in improving the quality of life for parents of children with developmental disorders and to derive recommendations for clinical practice and educational institutions. Short versions of the Zimbardo and Boyd (1999) Time Perspective Inventory, Big Five Inventory (John & Srivastava 1999), and World Health Organization Quality of Life Questionnaire (Skevington et al. 2004) were used. The study sample consisted of 251 parents of children with autism spectrum disorders, genetic syndromes, intellectual disability, and motor disorders (74.5% mothers; age range: 25 – 61 years; M=40.82; SD=6.61) in a Bulgarian socio-cultural context. It was established that time perspective mediates the effect of personality traits on quality of life, and this construct can be helpful in planning interventions for these parents.

Keywords: Time Perspective; Big Five Personality Traits; Quality of Life; Parents of Children with Developmental Disorders

Изследване отношението на учениците към учебния предмет биология и здравно образование и начина на преподаване в края на прогимназиалния етап на обучение

Светла Буковска1), 2), Иса Хаджиали2)

1)Център за оценяване в предучилищното и училищното образование

2)Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-3-7-res

Резюме. Статията представя резултати от анкетно проучване с цел установяване на нагласите и начина на преподаване по биология и здравно образование в края на основната степен на образование. Основното ни допускане е, че проучването ще даде повече информация при анализа на резултатите от предстоящото изследване PISA 2025, с акцент природни науки и повече информация за преподаването на природните науки и нагласите на учениците към изучаването им във връзка със STEM обучението и разработването на STEM центрове в много училища в България. Анкетирането е проведено през учебната 2022/2023 г. в представителна извадка за страната от 978 ученици от всички региони, които изучават биология и здравно образование в VII клас. Анкетата се състои от две части. Първата е свързана с общи въпроси за определяне на демографски характеристики на извадката и въпрос за учебната среда. Във втората част са включени твърдения от въпросника, измерващи нагласите и мотивацията за учене по биология на учениците, както и начина на преподаване на учебния предмет в средното училище. Въпросите са групирани в шест раздела по предварително подготвена спецификация. Резултатите са обработени чрез използване на описателна (дескриптивна) статистика и коефициент на Пирсън за изследване на корелационни зависимости.

Ключови думи: анкетиране; мотивация и нагласи; природни науки; PISA 2025

Иновации в политиката и стратегията за образование и обучение в сферата на националната сигурност

Катя Манева

Университет по библиотекознание и информационни технологии

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-3-8-ino

Резюме. Статията представя изследване на иновациите в политиката и стратегията за образование и обучение в областта на националната сигурност, базирано на мултидисциплинарен теоретичен подход: обща теория за системите; общо обучение за държавата; общо обучение за безопасност; защита на стратегическите интереси на държавата. Фокусът на изследването е върху концептуалното ниво на трите сценария на функциониране на социалната система: номинален, авариен и катастрофален. Изследването показва, че иновациите в политиката и стратегията за образование и обучение в областта на националната сигурност трябва да бъдат съобразени със спецификата на външните и вътрешните характеристики на средата, в която функционира държавата. Въз основа на това са представени специфичните концептуални виждания за иновации в номинален, авариен и катастрофален режим на функциониране на държавата като сложна социална система.

Ключови думи: иновации; политика; стратегия; образование; национална сигурност

For Some Technology-Driven Novelties in the International Human Resource Management

Stela Zhivkova

University for National and World Economy – Sofia

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-3-9-for

Abstract. We live in a digital world. Nowadays, even the kids are well equipped with technology – phones, tablets, laptops, and interactive toys. In the international business world, technologies are quite applicable as well. They have changed and improved the way international companies do business nationally and internationally and influenced all business processes. This is valid not only for the production processes but also for the global human resource management activities. The paper outlines some of the most visible novelties that are found in international human resource management, thanks to technology development. The article’s main purpose is just to mark the main influences visible in the field of IHRM as part of the companies’ international business processes. The main methods are analysis and synthesis, literature summary, discussions and overviews. The paper is part of a larger empirical study dedicated to the influence of technology on the IHRM.

Keywords: international management; human resource management; technology; digitalization, artificial intelligence

JEL: F23, M12, O14

Счетоводната професия в дигиталната ера – много повече творческа

Илияна Анкова

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-3-10-ann

