A Model for Calculating the Indirect Added Value of AI for Business
Dr. Petya Biolcheva, Assoc. Prof.,
Prof. Nikolay Sterev, DSc.
University of National and World Economy
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-1-mod
Abstract. The new world, where artificial intelligence is applied in every industry and aspect of life, is already becoming second nature to us…
AI Effectiveness and Risk Assessment of Investments in High-Risk Start-Ups
Sotir Ivanov, PhD student,
Dr. Petya Biolcheva, Assoc. Prof.
University of National and World Economy
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-2-eff
Abstract. Which business idea or project would be successful? Is it worth investing in it and to what extent? What is the risk level and how can it be mitigated to achieve success?..
Competitiveness of Textile Producers in Digital Business Era
Prof. Nikolay Sterev, DSc.,
Dr. Vyara Milusheva, Assoc. Prof.
University of National and World Economy
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-3-com
Abstract. Undoubtedly, the traditional sectors are in not competitive position with other sectors in Industry 5.0 conditions…
The Significance of Erasmus+ Mobility in Business Education: an Examination of a Successful Bulgarian-Mexican Collaboration
Dr. Lyudmila Mihaylova, Assoc. Prof.
University of Ruse “Angel Kanchev” (Bulgaria)
Dr. Emil Papazov, Assoc. Prof.
University of National and World Economy
Dr. Diana E. Woolfolk Ruiz
CETYS University (Mexico)
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-5-sig
Abstract. The paper discusses the role of the European Union’s Erasmus+ Mobility Programme in improving business education in universities around the world, with only one located in an EU member country…
Training of Personnel for Industry 5.0 through University Clubs Following the Example of the University of Ruse
Prof. Milena Kirova, DSc.,
Dr. Daniela Yordanova, Assoc. Prof.
“Angel Kanchev” University of Ruse
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-6-tra
Abstract. Industry 5.0 requires an innovative approach in every area of life, requiring us to think about protecting the environment, creating quality of life and increasing efficiency in industry…
Knowledge Sharing Barriers in Bulgarian Companies – an Empirical Study
Prof. Lyubcho Varamezov
Tsenov Academy of Economics – Svishtov (Bulgaria)
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-7-kno
Abstract. Knowledge sharing, although a key process for achieving business success and competitive advantage, does not always run smoothly…
Dynamic Determinated Factors Analysis of Labour Productivity in the Bulgarian Energy Subsector
DSc. Veselin Mitev, Assoc. Prof.
University of Mining and Geology “St. Ivan Rilski” (Bulgaria)
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-8-dyn
Abstract. This article presents a dynamic determined factor analysis of labour productivity in the Bulgarian energy subsector for the period 2013 – 2022…
Methodology and Recommendations for Improving the Commercial Processes of Catering in Hospitals
Petya Chankova, PhD student
University of Food Technologies – Plovdiv
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-9-dyn
Abstract. In the modern world of stormy economic, political and value crises, healthcare becomes significant for the development of every society…
Application of the Маthematical Functions in the Economic Analysis of the Enterprise
Prof. Yordanka Angelova,
Vasil Kuzmov, Assist. Prof.
Technical University of Sofia
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-10-app
Abstract. Functions and their graphic presentation are some of the most widely used tools in various economic analyses of a business…
Comparative Efficiency Analysis of Tourist Destinations in Selected Countries of Southern and South East Europe
Dr. Desislava Ivanova, Assoc. Prof.,
Dr. Evgeni Genchev, Assoc. Prof.
Trakia University
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-11-com
Abstract. Our aim was to measure the efficiency of tourist destinations of selected countries from Southern and Southeast Europe…