A Model for Calculating the Indirect Added Value of AI for Business

Dr. Petya Biolcheva, Assoc. Prof.,

Prof. Nikolay Sterev, DSc.

University of National and World Economy

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-1-mod

Abstract. The new world, where artificial intelligence is applied in every industry and aspect of life, is already becoming second nature to us…

AI Effectiveness and Risk Assessment of Investments in High-Risk Start-Ups

Sotir Ivanov, PhD student,

Dr. Petya Biolcheva, Assoc. Prof.

University of National and World Economy

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-2-eff

Abstract. Which business idea or project would be successful? Is it worth investing in it and to what extent? What is the risk level and how can it be mitigated to achieve success?..

Competitiveness of Textile Producers in Digital Business Era

Prof. Nikolay Sterev, DSc.,

Dr. Vyara Milusheva, Assoc. Prof.

University of National and World Economy

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-3-com

Abstract. Undoubtedly, the traditional sectors are in not competitive position with other sectors in Industry 5.0 conditions…

The Significance of Erasmus+ Mobility in Business Education: an Examination of a Successful Bulgarian-Mexican Collaboration

Dr. Lyudmila Mihaylova, Assoc. Prof.

University of Ruse “Angel Kanchev” (Bulgaria)

Dr. Emil Papazov, Assoc. Prof.

University of National and World Economy

Dr. Diana E. Woolfolk Ruiz

CETYS University (Mexico)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-5-sig

Abstract. The paper discusses the role of the European Union’s Erasmus+ Mobility Programme in improving business education in universities around the world, with only one located in an EU member country…

Training of Personnel for Industry 5.0 through University Clubs Following the Example of the University of Ruse

Prof. Milena Kirova, DSc.,

Dr. Daniela Yordanova, Assoc. Prof.

“Angel Kanchev” University of Ruse

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-6-tra

Abstract. Industry 5.0 requires an innovative approach in every area of life, requiring us to think about protecting the environment, creating quality of life and increasing efficiency in industry…

Knowledge Sharing Barriers in Bulgarian Companies – an Empirical Study

Prof. Lyubcho Varamezov

Tsenov Academy of Economics – Svishtov (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-7-kno

Abstract. Knowledge sharing, although a key process for achieving business success and competitive advantage, does not always run smoothly…

Dynamic Determinated Factors Analysis of Labour Productivity in the Bulgarian Energy Subsector

DSc. Veselin Mitev, Assoc. Prof.

University of Mining and Geology “St. Ivan Rilski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-8-dyn

Abstract. This article presents a dynamic determined factor analysis of labour productivity in the Bulgarian energy subsector for the period 2013 – 2022…

Methodology and Recommendations for Improving the Commercial Processes of Catering in Hospitals

Petya Chankova, PhD student

University of Food Technologies – Plovdiv

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-9-dyn

Abstract. In the modern world of stormy economic, political and value crises, healthcare becomes significant for the development of every society…

Application of the Маthematical Functions in the Economic Analysis of the Enterprise

Prof. Yordanka Angelova,

Vasil Kuzmov, Assist. Prof.

Technical University of Sofia

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-10-app

Abstract. Functions and their graphic presentation are some of the most widely used tools in various economic analyses of a business…

Comparative Efficiency Analysis of Tourist Destinations in Selected Countries of Southern and South East Europe

Dr. Desislava Ivanova, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Evgeni Genchev, Assoc. Prof.

Trakia University

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-11-com

Abstract. Our aim was to measure the efficiency of tourist destinations of selected countries from Southern and Southeast Europe…

