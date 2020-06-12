Резюме. Висшето образование е основна област в обществения живот, която е предназначена да осигурява висококвалифицирани човешки ресурси. Неговото развитие е пряко свързано с финансирането на разходите за обучение, за изследвания и иновации. Целта на авторите е да изследват състоянието на финансирането на висшето образование у нас и на тази основа да очертаят основните тенденции и възможностите за увеличаване финансирането на висшите училища от европейските фондове. Използвани са методи за анализ на статистически редове, като средни величини, базисни и верижни темпове на растеж и др. Изведени са основни тенденции и са посочени препоръки за увеличаване на европейското финансиране на висшите училища.

Ключови думи: висше образование; финансиране; европейски фондове

Иван Желев, Севдалина Христова

Икономичесни увиверситет – Варна

Abstract. The improvement of higher education and its transformation into a source of economic growth and innovation is a shared priority for the EU countries. Public-private partnerships are a successful mechanism that increase and motivate the sharing of resources, knowledge and achievements in response to the underfunding of the higher education institutions and improves the efficiency and effectiveness in spending public resources. In the Bulgarian higher education sector, PPPs are an underutilized opportunity in key areas such as research and development and innovative cooperation between the universities and the business sector. In the context of the benefits of PPPs in higher education, the article summarizes the leading European instruments designed to enhance the role of universities in the area of research and innovation. By assessing the implementation of key existing opportunities at national level and summarizing the reasons for the “modest” local capacity for effective use of the designated funding, the article focuses on the need for establishment of an institutional environment that encourages partnerships.

Keywords: public-private partnership; higher education; benefits; regional initiatives; funding mechanisms

Krasimira S.Valcheva, Alexander I. Valkov

University of National and World Economy – Sofia (Bulgaria)

Contemporary Trends of Professional Training Specialists in the Economic Field at Higher Education Institutions of Poland and Ukraine

Abstract. The purpose of the study is to identify the main tendencies of professional training of specialists in the economic field in higher education institutions of the Republic of Poland and Ukraine. Given the interdisciplinary nature of the problem, the methodology of the research is based on a complex-integrative combination of theoretical approaches of a number of sciences, in particular pedagogy, psychology, as well as general scientific methods of system analysis, synthesis, abstraction, generalization and under. Results – common modern tendencies of professional training of economic specialists in higher education institutions of the Republic of Poland and Ukraine (diversification of educational services; mass education of higher education; modernization of vocational training; humanitarianization of vocational education; internationalization of students and undergraduate students; transition from traditional concepts of vocational training to innovative; improvement of pedagogical component of higher education), and in values ​​of different trends in training (training globalization, invigorating training, decentralization of management of the education system). Conclusions – Taking into account the mentality, conditions, time and tasks of higher education institutions of Ukraine and in order to reach world standards, a number of important steps should be taken to improve the system of higher economic education of Ukraine. Therefore, it is advisable to introduce a system of professional training of specialists in the economic sector; the link between training and continuity between theoretical training and the conditions for its practical implementation; passing different types of practice in leading financial institutions and enterprises of Ukraine and EU countries; development of academic and professional mobility; creation of research universities with the involvement of leading foreign experts.

Keywords: higher education; higher educational institution; trends of professional training; specialists in the economic field

Alla Zagorodnya

National Academy of Educational Sciences of Ukraine – Kiev (Ukraine)

Nadezhda Chernukha

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (Ukraine)

Mariana Petrova

St.Cyril and St.Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo (Bulgaria)

ПРИОБЩАВАЩО ОБРАЗОВАНИЕ

Inclusive Education in Pre-University Education in Romania a Case Study: The Eduform Project

Abstract. The first part of the paper presents the concept of inclusive education, its evolution and the main international and Romanian approaches that are the basis of the process of transition from exclusion to inclusion in schools.

The paper starts from the premise that the classroom teaching staff have a fundamental role in the process of inclusion, being responsible for the education of all the students. The attitude of teaching staff towards the inclusive education depends on their experience, their initial training and the existence of some forms of support in the classroom.

In order to meet the need of qualified teaching staff and support staff in the pre-university education, from disadvantaged schools, to be transformed into inclusive schools, it was initiated by the “Spiru Haret National Society for Education, Science and Culture” (SNSH) in partnership with the Mehedinți and Caraș-Severin County Inspectorates, the inclusive quality EDUcation project through lifelong professional training with the acronym EduForm, a project financed by the European Union.

The training programmes developed through this project are designed so that the skills acquired by the trained persons become adaptable for the inclusion of all students in the mass education.

Among the achievements of this project is the fact that the activities that will be developed by teaching staff, the support staff and school managers through the project, will lead, in the future, to change the mentality regarding the students in vulnerable situations. A viable school-parent-community partnership will be created, teaching staff will be increasingly involved in activities with children, and local authorities will be closer to schools seeing the improvement of the school situation of students and the quality of education implemented in these and will support through various ways, in the future, these schools.

Keywords: inclusive education; disadvantaged schools; continuing vocational training; education for all; risk of social isolation

Roxana Stefanescu

Spiru Haret University (Romania)

НАУЧНИ ИЗСЛЕДВАНИЯ И ПАРАДИГМИ

Project-Based Learning and Teaching (Moscow Polytech Experience)

Abstract. This article describes the experience of implementing project activities in the study at the Moscow Polytechnic University. Project activity was built into the schedule of the 1st semester without any preliminary preparation and included the statement of the problem, development and final presentation of the project. The development of professional skills was in parallel with the work on the project. This type of work led to the most desired result – an independent solution of the task, the main activity that higher education is called to teach. The character of teaching and excellent results gave us the basis to see the correlation with suggestopaedia principles.

Keywords: project activity; suggestopaedia principles; student-oriented learning; practical problem solving; positive teaching

Marina Kurbakova

Moscow Polytechnic University (Russia)

Холистичният подход в обучението на студенти по социална педагогика

Резюме. В материала се представя прилагането на холистичния подход в подготовката на студенти от педагогическите специалности за работа в приобщаваща среда. Личният опит на обучаваните се надгражда не само като познание. Използват се ресурсите на упражненията по няколко учебни дисциплини за съпреживяване на затрудненията, които изпитват децата и възрастните хора с увреждания в опит да водят пълноценен живот. Прави се извод, че подготовката на педагогическите специалисти, и не само тяхната, придобива завършеност и има адекватно приложение в практиката, ако се извършва и през призмата на потребностите на лицата, които потребяват техните услуги и продукти.

Ключови думи: холистичен подход; приобщаваща среда; личен опит

Цвета Делчева

Тракийски университет – Стара Загора

ОБРАЗОВАНИЕТО В ИНФОРМАЦИОННОТО ОБЩЕСТВО

Знанието като фактор за дигиталната конкурентоспособност на България

Резюме. В условия на дигитализация настъпват огромни промени в повечето сфери на стопанския и обществения живот. Съществени са ускорените изменения в знанието, технологията, готовността на страната за адаптиране към иновативните идеи и приложения, към цялостна трансформация. В тези условия проблемът за конкурентоспособността е много актуален. Съществува необходимост от ново изясняване на знанието, като фактор за дигиталната конкурентоспособност на България, и анализиране на водещите критерии за него. В този смисъл, обект ще е дигиталната конкурентоспособност, а предмет ще е факторът знание с критериите за неговото измерване. Тезата, която се залага, е, че подобряването на равнището на фактора знание води до по-висока дигитална конкурентоспособност на страната.

Ключови думи: знание; конкурентоспособност; дигитална конкуренто­способност; класация за дигитална конкурентоспособност

Мария Т. Марикина

Университет за национално и световно стопанство