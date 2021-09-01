РЕЗУЛТАТИ ОТ НАУЧНИ ИЗСЛЕДВАНИЯ

A new dimension of risks in sports: the cyber domain

Dr. Eyal Pinko

Bar-Ilan University (Israel)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-1-risk

Abstract. The digital era and the increasing technological reliance of sport are showing a new face of threat and present a new challenge to the sports organizations – assuring the cybersecurity of the organization, the event, the team…

Recognition of fake news in sports

Colonel Assoc. Prof. Petko Dimov

Rakovski National Defence College – Sofia (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-2-fake

Abstract. This report examines the phenomenon of “fake news” and the influence which disinformation has in the contemporary sports information space…

Psychological capital, need for security, coping strategies of sports students in conditions of covid-19

Prof. Tatiana Iancheva, DSc.

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-3-psycho

Abstract. The pandemic COVID 19 has posed unprecedented ordeals before the field of sport and education in the last two years. The majority of the research in the field of sports psychology has been related to the psychological consequences from the pandemic…

Influence of social networks on the supporters communities in bulgaria in the 2020/2021 season

Hristina Yordanova, Minko Pondev

National Police General Directorate, National Centre for Security of Sport Events (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-4-influ

Abstract. The development of technology and the transformation of the Internet into a dominant channel of communication have led to intense and diverse changes in the behavior of moderate and extreme supporters of sports teams…

Nanotechnology in sport and security

Adelina Miteva

Space Research and Technology Institute – Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-5-nano

Abstract. Nanotechnologies are practically applicable in all important areas of industry and everyday life. Nanotechnology is an interdisciplinary field covering natural and engineering sciences (e.g. mathematics, chemistry, physics, biology, military sciences, etc.), as well as health sciences due to its versatility…

The phenomenon of match-fixing in football

Korneliya Naydenova

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-6-foot

Abstract. One aspect of the security of sport, which is rarely considered by the organizers of sports events, concerns the different manifestations of match-fixing. The match-fixing of the result of a sports event or any component of it contradicts the established norms and values of the sporting competition, drawn up at the end of the XIX century by Baron Pierre de Coubertin and known as Olympism…

The place and the role of sport in the war-torn society of afghanistan

Ivanka Martinova

CPE “Terra” at Inovationtech Ltd (Bulgaria).

Muammer Aydin

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-7-afghan

Abstract. For Afghanistan, security is one of the last things the country can be associated with. Despite the efforts that have been made over the last decade, it is still too early to speak about political, economic, and institutional stability. Against this background of uncertainty, and despite the lack of legislation, funding, and investment tools, Afghanistan’s flag is being played in the finals of many international events…

Signal for help

Ina Vladova, Milena Kuleva

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-8-help

Abstract. The crisis, caused by COVID-19, created a lot of issues in this world. The phenomenon of “domestic abuse” escalated. The pandemic and the lockdowns, unfortunately, aided the “abusers”. The victims remained locked with their abusers and their “escape routes” and opportunities for help decreased…

Implementation of the gps-tracking system in bulgarian military orienteering championships

Silvia Shandurkova

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-9-orient

Abstract. This paper discusses the characteristics and implementation of the GPS navigation system Tracksport in the Bulgarian military orienteering championships. The real-time tracking was used to analyze the parameters of the races, the speed and the optimal route choices in the discussed orienteering military events…

Impact of lockdown on the training process and ranking in taekwondo

itf competitions during a pandemic

Silvia Ilieva-Sinigerova

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-10-lock

Abstract. The last year of the global COVID-19 pandemic has provoked unprecedented countermeasures in all sectors of the economy, including individual, group, institutional and industrial. The sports industry suddenly stopped all events…

New dimentions of safety and security of special olympics athletes during events

Stefka Djobova, Ivelina Kirilova

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-11-dimen

Abstract. There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the sport sector worldwide as well as sports calendar. Sports events have been cancelled or rescheduled like Summer Olympic and Paralympic games…

Self defense training for prospectice doctors and medical staff – opportunities and attitudes

Vladimir Ivanov

Medical University – Sofia (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-12-doct

Abstract. Violence over doctors and medical staff is a serious social issue that has been neglected in modern society. Numerous attacks on emergency medical care workers and ward and office medical professionals have been witnessed in recent years, and in most cases these incidents were left without consequence or with occasional convictions…

Formation of physical readiness in students for survival in extreme situations

Vesela Stoycheva

University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-13-extre

Abstract. The problem of student survival in extreme situations is very relevant. The future professional activities of students are connected with actions in various potential extreme situations…

Media content analysis on school violence and aggression in bulgaria

Vera Zaharieva

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-14-media

Abstract. This research offers a review of the online news content in Bulgaria, related to school aggression, violence, and sports initiatives tackling those behavioral problems. The aim is to provide an understanding of the phenomenon and the societal attitude towards its dimensions and possible solutions through sport…

Investigation of the physical suitability of employees of the ministry of interior

Yoni Petrovska

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-15-invest

Abstract. The professional activity of the employees in the Special Home for Temporary Accommodation of Foreigners at the Migration Directorate is closely related to their physical, combat, applied preparation, etc. Priority among specialized knowledge and skills is given to physical fitness. The characteristics of the activity show that the successful completion of the various tasks requires the performers to have appropriate motor skills…

Reframing Best alternatives to negotiated agreements in Representative Negotiations in Sports

Hristina Dobreva

Rakovski National Defence College (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-16-refra

Abstract. The paper starts with differentiating between the positional and interest-based negotiation styles for reaching the Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement (BATNA)…

Extracurricular activities in physical education and sports at school

in the covid-19 conditions

Mariana Borukova, Milena Kuleva

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4s-17-extra

Abstract. In the educational system of Bulgaria, extracurricular activities are provided and organized in all schools. There are also schools in the education system of Bulgaria that are neither private nor attached to the Ministry of Education….

