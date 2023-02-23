Икономика и управление в период на продължителен упадък в Западния свят (Състояние и възможности пред Западния свят)
Доц. д-р Николай Крушков
Университет за национално и световно стопанство
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-1-1-eco
Резюме. Когато социално-икономическите кризи продължават дълго, то това е следствие от упадък, на първо място, в обществото и паралелно с това – упадък в икономиката. Под „Упадък“, за целите на настоящото изследване ще се разбира трайно раздробено състояние на обществото, паралелно с дългосрочни проблеми в икономиката…
Институционално академично предприемачество и академични спин-офф компании: практики и проблеми
Проф. д-р Албена Вуцова, доц. д-р Тодор Ялъмов
Сoфийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-1-2-ins
Резюме. Изследването проблематизира академичното предприемачество и неговите публично-институционални и частни форми…
Планове за равнопоставеност на половете в българските висши училища
Доц. д-р Десислава Серафимова
Икономически университет – Варна
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-1-3-gen
Резюме. От 2022 г. критерий за допустимост при финансиране на научни изследвания по програма „Хоризонт Европа“ е наличието на план за равенство на половете във висшите училища…
Modernization of the Content of the Lecture Course in Physics for Training Future Agricultural Engineers
Dr. Ivan Beloev, Assoc. Prof.,
Dr. Valentina Vasileva, Assoc. Prof.
University of Ruse Angel Kanchev, Bulgaria
Prof. Vasyl Shynkaruk, DSc., Assoc. Prof. Oksana Bulgakova,
Assoc. Prof. Maria Bondar
National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine, Ukraine
Assoc. Prof. Lesia Zbaravska, Assoc. Prof. Sergii Slobodian
State Agrarian and Engineering University in Podilia, Ukraine
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-1-4-mod
Abstract. The article analyzes the theoretical provisions that form the basis of the concept of teaching physics to students of agricultural and technical educational institutions during lectures…
The New Pandemic Normal through the Eyes of Bulgarian Students
Prof. Vyara Stoilova,
Assoc. Prof. Todorka Kineva
University of National and World Economy
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-1-5-pan
Abstract. The present article attempts to situate the reflections of Bulgarian students on the “new normal” in the pandemic situation…
Particularities of Informal Education as a Subject of Pedagogy of Informal Education
Dr. Tanya Zhelyazkova-Teya
Institute of Informal Innovation (Bulgaria)
https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-1-6-par
Abstract. The article presents the particularities of informal education as a subject of the new Pedagogy of Informal Education, created by the author in 2020 as a new self-contained branch of pedagogy…